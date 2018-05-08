“Herrmann
AFL-CIO endorses Elfreth for State Senate

The Maryland State and DC Chapter of the AFL-CIO has endorsed State Senate Candidate Sarah Elfreth.  Elfreth released a statement thanking the organization.

Organized labor has had my family’s back for generations. As the daughter of two union members, my father, Jim, a proud member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Division 71 and my mother, Nila, a retired state employee, I know that union support protected my family’s opportunities. As your Senator, I’m going to continue that fight and work hard for working families.

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s endorsement by my friend, old boss, and former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman.

