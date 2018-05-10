“Herrmann
“2018

AFL-CIO endorses Axe for District 30 Delegate

| May 10, 2018
Aron Axe

The Maryland State and DC Chapter of the AFL-CIO has endorsed District 30 Delegate Candidate Aron Axe.  Axe released a statement thanking the organization.

I’m pleased to share that I’ve been unanimously endorsed by the over 700 unions represented by the Maryland-DC AFL-CIO for my campaign’s support for organized labor.

As a member of SEIU-500, as an adjunct graduate professor at Georgetown University, I have seen the power that unions give to individual workers. We owe labor unions a huge debt of gratitude in this country. From paid sick leave, to overtime; from workplace safety, to fair labor standards; our middle class would not have the opportunity to achieve the ‘American Dream’ without collective bargaining and organized labor.

I look forward to working with and fighting for working families in Annapolis and across the state to guarantee our fair wages, benefits, and safe working conditions.

