AAWDC hosts career event for students not moving on to college after high school

About one-third of high school students across the nation were not enrolled in college after graduating according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Late last month, the first annual Take Your First Step Hiring Event was held to connect those high school seniors in Anne Arundel County who were not heading to college with businesses looking to hire for entry-level careers. The hiring event was held by Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) in partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

One hundred and fifteen high school seniors from twelve County high schools attended the hiring event held at the Anne Arundel County Career Center. Nineteen businesses from across the county attended the event looking to hire the students for entry-level careers. Businesses included Anne Arundel County Police Department, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Live! Casino & Hotel, Southwest Airlines, the Finishing Trades Institute, and more.

The AACPS Intern Coordinators prepared students for the hiring event including resume writing, interviewing skills, and how to dress for success. Businesses attending were impressed with the caliber of the students and many had great candidates that they were moving forward with. Before leaving the event students learned more about the services available through AAWDC’s YouthWorks! including the upcoming Summer YouthWorks! 2018 program.

This event was the first of its kind here in Anne Arundel County and the partnership plans to make this an annual event to help students successfully transition from high school straight into a career.

