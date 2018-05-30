AAMC announces PulsePoint, a new app to save lives

Last week, Anne Arundel Medical Center, Leadership Anne Arundel, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department introduced life-saving technology in Anne Arundel County via the PulsePoint app. The event was held at Anne Arundel Medical Center and was highlighted by messages from David Jackson, class of 2015, Leadership Anne Arundel; Dr. Jerry Segal, medical director of cardiovascular services, Anne Arundel Medical Center; Allan C. Graves, fire chief, Anne Arundel County; and Steve Schuh, county executive for Anne Arundel County. Speakers detailed the benefits of the mobile app, which alerts CPR-trained citizens of cardiac events in their vicinity so they may administer aid.

The app also notifies users of the closest available Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Early application of bystander CPR and rapid defibrillation from an AED have proven to be crucial in improving a person’s chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest. PulsePoint is not limited to emergency responders or those with official CPR certification, anyone trained in CPR can use the app.

“Leadership Anne Arundel decided to invest in PulsePoint as a project in 2015 and through the support of Anne Arundel Medical Center, we now have this app available through the Anne Arundel County dispatch,” said Jackson. “We’re looking forward to it saving lives.”

“Bystander CPR increases the survival rate of patients by threefold overall,” said Dr. Segal. “PuslePoint will make a huge difference in terms of overall survival in our community and helping our patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The goal is to get these patients to our cardiac catheterization laboratory where our team is available 24/7 …”

“Bringing PulsePoint and the AED registry to the region significantly strengthens the chain of survival in our community,” said Chief Graves. “It gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, identifies AEDs in the area, so they could perform potentially lifesaving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene. Throughout the year, we process nearly 80,000 incidents, including more than 500 cardiac arrest events.”

“By directly alerting those who are qualified and nearby, possibly in the business next door or on the floor above, PulsePoint is able to put the right people in the right place at the right time,” said Richard Price, president of the California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit PulsePoint Foundation.

“The project expands PulsePoint coverage to the 500,000 residents of Anne Arundel County covered by two fire agencies,” said Chief Graves. “The local system will also be supported by large numbers of existing PulsePoint users already in the region including Howard County, Prince George County and Washington, DC.”

The PulsePoint app is available for iPhone and Android and can be downloaded FREE from the iTunes Store and Google Play.

