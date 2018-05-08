8th Annual Annapolis Irish Festival –June 1-2

The 8th Annapolis Irish Festival (AIF) will be held on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now at www.annapolisirishfestival.com . Children 12 and under are free with an adult.

A family oriented event, AIF celebrates the rich Celtic heritage music, food, traditions and customs. It features local and international Celtic bands led by Gaelic Storm, Carbon Leaf, Scythian, the Gothard Sisters, Seamus Kennedy and more.

dancers, pipers, entertainers along with a wide array of vendors offering up authentic Irish foods, crafts, clothing and jewelry.

On Friday evening, the Annapolis Irish Festival will honor first responders, the brave men and women who serve our country in the military, fire and police department and our veterans. All persons with a ID and one guest will be admitted for free on Friday.

It’s our way of thanking these courageous men and women, their families and loved ones, for the sacrifices they make each and everyday in service to our country. The evening will include the presentation of colors, pipe and drum and music salute.

AIF’s “Little Leprechaun Land,” where everything is free for the wee ones is open on Saturday only. Pony rides, face painting, a Leprechaun course to the pot of gold, bouncy castles and more – all free. Also on Saturday is an Exhibition Pipe Contest, featuring world renowned pipers. Complete schedule is on-line.

Tickets are on-sale now (children 12 and under are free with an adult), and a limited number of VIP’s are available both days. Details at: www.annapolisirishfestival.com.

