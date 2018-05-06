6 in hospital after 4 vehicle crash on Aris T Allen Blvd on Saturday

On May 12, 2018 at approximately 6:41 pm officers responded to a multi vehicle crash on Aris T. Allen Blvd (MD-665) at Riva Road in Annapolis. Investigation showed a Ford Raptor was traveling eastbound on MD-665 when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes striking a GMC pickup, Dodge pickup, and a Hyundai.

Witnesses came forward at the scene who reported the Ford Raptor being driven aggressively before the crash while it was still on US-50 eastbound. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating and all charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.

Vehicle #1 2012 Ford Raptor

Driver: Matthew Brian Nelson, 30 years old from Edgewater, Maryland

Transported to UM Shock Trauma with serious injuries

Vehicle #2 2003 GMC Truck

Driver: Joshua Tylor Murphy, 24 years old from Ruther Glen, Virginia

Transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries

Passenger: Jerry Maurice Norris, 44 years old from Virginia Beach, Virginia

Transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries

Vehicle #3 2010 Dodge Ram

Driver: Roy Lee Helms, 62 years old from Gambrills, Maryland

Transported to UM Shock Trauma with serious injuries

Passenger: Gail Stacy Helms, 62 years old from Gambrills, Maryland

Transported to Medstar DC Hospital with critical injuries

Vehicle #4 2013 Hyundai Sonata

Driver: Brett Edward Kohler, 24 years old from Woodstock, Maryland

Transported to PG Trauma with serious injuries

Source : AACoPD

