3rd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle this Saturday

Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 3rd annual Bay Bridge Paddle on June 2nd. There are still some slots open for Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft.

There are still open spots for the paddle particularly in the beginner and intermediate categories!

Launching from the iconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an Elite 9 mile course that traverses the Chesapeake Bay while paddling underneath the Bay Bridge, one of the world’s longest open water structures and a truly unique experience. There will also be a 5K open race for intermediate paddlers, and a fun filled 1.5k recreational course closer to the beach area. (children and adults welcome). In addition to these races, there will be other memorable events to entertain everyone, and with the generous backing of our sponsors, there will be over $7,000 in prizes and cash awarded!

CLINICS!

Register for either clinic at paddleguru.com

Both clinics will be offered Friday, June 1st. Time 3:30pm – 5pm.

Larry Cain – 5 Fundamentals Clinic:

This clinic is an introduction to the 5 fundamentals of effective paddling technique used by the best professional racers. What you’ll find is that everyone attempts to do the fundamentals of things in technique, but executes them in a highly personalized way that makes the most sense for their unique anthropocentric measurements (body type) and fitness strengths and weaknesses. Larry will explain each of the fundamentals – the what, why and how if each – and share drills with participants that will help them learn to execute each fundamental better and in the process improve their technique and ability to move their board effectively. He’ll take a look at each paddler and suggest which drills they should focus on in priority order moving forward.

All Levels Clinic with Seychelle:

Improve stroke efficiency, work on speed and maneuvering your board. This includes footwork , steering and turns. We will also discuss racing and training techniques and paddling to increase fitness and endurance. I always like to leave tine in my clinics for Q & A – (nutrition, strength training, distance paddling, sprints, etc.) Come prepared to ask for what you want to learn so I can tailor the clinic according to you.

The event kicked off tonight at Pusser’s Caribbean Grill where sponsors and paddlers gathered to meet and hob-nob with elite paddlers Seychelle and Coach Larry Cain. Cody, a wounded warrior was also on hand getting ready to take on Saturday’s challenge. Cody lost both arms 3 years ago and took up paddleboarding after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Paddling he said, was the closest he could get to his first love–surfing. But now it may have replaced that love. We got a few words with Cody.

And the whole event is presented by Leinenkugel’s and Buck Distributing. Betty Buck, the President of Buck Distributing was on hand to talk about why they felt the need to sponsor the Bay Bridge Paddle as well as the connection to the water and the community in general She also answers my question if craft beer is a fad or not!

