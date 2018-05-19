19-year old Crofton man charged with series of area arsons

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire Investigators have filed charges against a 19-year-old Crofton man suspected of being responsible for a series of arson fires in the Crofton and Gambrills area.

Members of the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit have placed multiple charges against Nicholas Edward Bukoski of Ayr Court in Crofton. Charges include first-degree arson, second-degree arson, several counts of attempted second-degree arson, attempted malicious burning, several counts of arson involving trash containers and reckless endangerment. The charges are the result of a series of arson fires in the Crofton and Gambrills area which occurred from the Spring of 2017 through January of this year. The most serious charge, first-degree arson, carries a penalty of up to 30 years imprisonment and/or $50,000 fine.

“The charges resulting from this investigation have removed a dangerous person from the streets before he had the opportunity to cause a serious injury,” said Fire Chief Allan C. Graves. “I want to commend the joint efforts of the fire investigators and the detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police in their investigation leading to these charges.”

Bukoski was the previously unidentified suspect in video surveillance that was released to the public via local media on January 29th of this year. In the early morning hours of January 21st, firefighters responded to a series of incendiary fires in the area of Route 3 and John Hopkins Road in Gambrills. This included a dumpster and trashcan fire in the Villages of Waugh Chapel, a second dumpster fire on John Hopkins Road and a dog waste collection station set on fire in the area of Vineyard Land and Riedel Road. An investigation was initiated by Fire Investigators, and they obtained video surveillance footage from several local businesses. Based on information collected from the videos a white male with dark hair and a mustache was identified as the suspect. Additional information gained after the release of the video identified the suspect as Bukoski.

The investigation continued as a joint effort between the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators executed arrest and search warrants at Bukoski’s home on April 9th, recovering items of evidentiary value. Bukowski was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police on unrelated charges.

Further investigation by the Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit identified Bukoski as a suspect in additional arson fires in the Crofton and Gambrills area. These included setting fire to a shed, several attempts of setting items on fire at a construction site including a nursing home under construction and setting fire to a vacant home. No injuries were reported resulting from any of these fires.

Bukoski is currently being held on no bond status at the Jenifer Road Detention Center. This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact fire investigators via the anonymous arson TIPS line at 410-222-TIPS (8747).

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB