12 AACC educators honored

Twelve Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) employees recently received the League for Innovation in the Community College’s 2018 John and Suanne Roueche Excellence Award. The award celebrates leadership and exceptional contributions made by community college faculty and staff.

“We are so proud of our winners,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, college president. “Professors across disciplines at AACC continuously demonstrate their passion for students and learning through a high level of expertise and innovation in and outside of the classroom. It’s great to see them recognized by the League for that commitment.”

Full- and part-time AACC faculty awardees are:

Audra Butler, Assistant Professor, TEACH

Loraine Frey, DPT, physical therapist assistant

Elizabeth Gabbard, physical sciences

Richard Hardesty, Sports Studies, American Studies and History

Cathy Jo Jones, Associate Professor, nursing

Carrie Leary, Associate Professor, Cybersecurity, Networking and Digital Forensics

Jill Loukides, Ph.D., Professor, biology

Caree Oslislo-Wizenberg, Assistant Professor, Health, Fitness and Exercise Studies

Anthony Santorelli, Assistant Professor, physical sciences

Darian Senn-Carter, Ed.D., Assistant Professor, Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute

Melissa Spurlock, Associate Professor, mathematics

Rachelle Tannenbaum, Ph.D., Professor, psychology

The awards are open to League Alliance member institutions to celebrate outstanding contributions and leadership by community college faculty and staff.

The League for Innovation in the Community College is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to catalyzing the community college movement. In addition, the league aims to cultivate innovation in the community college environment by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion; information technology; leadership development; learning and student success; research and practice; and workforce development.

AACC is one of 500 institutions holding membership in the league, and Lindsay is one of 20 leaders on the board of directors. John E. and Suanne D. Roueche have been partners and friends of the League for Innovation in the Community College for more than 35 years.

Anne Arundel Community College is an award-winning, fully accredited public two-year institution serving approximately 47,000 students each year through classes offered at more than 50 sites in Anne Arundel County or online. AACC offers national and regional studies leading to a degree, certificate, industry credential, transfer to a four-year institution or career enhancement, personal enrichment and lifelong learning.

