11-year old boy hit by vehicle along Forest Drive

An 11-year old boy was hit by a by a vehicle this afternoon in the 1200 block of Forest Drive around 3:30pm. A Maryland State Police helicopter landed at the Annapolis Middle School and transported the victim to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Forest Drive was closed in both directions between Forest Hills and Tyler Avenues while crews were treating the patient. The closure lasted just under an hour.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released but a witness said they believed that he was going to be ok.

