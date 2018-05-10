10th Paca Girlfriends’ Party tickets sold out. Some VIP remain

Spring is beginning to bloom across Annapolis, which means the 10th Annual Paca Girlfriends’ Party is just around the corner. Now in its tenth year, the gala party is set for Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the historic William Paca House and Garden in downtown Annapolis. While the general admission tickets are sold out, a few VIP tickets remain.

The annual event draws women from across the greater Annapolis area to celebrate the beauty and charm of the William Paca House and Garden, as well as to enjoy an evening of friendship, food and fun. While guests sample fare from some of the area’s premier caterers, they are treated to the beauty of Paca House’s multi-terraced English garden, featuring lush rose bushes, serpentine paths and a quaint summer house. Libations of all kinds are served, including the Paca House’s signature cocktail, the “Pacatini.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a festive outdoor marketplace featuring accessories, handbags and jewelry; special travel opportunities; health and beauty products; a relaxing massage station; and even a fashion truck. In addition, Plein Air artists will be on site to capture the beauty of the garden setting. An auction at the end of the evening will feature their artwork as well as a number of valuable items donated by area merchants.

Sponsors this year include, Loews Annapolis Hotel, Herrmann Advertising | Branding | Design, Homestead Gardens, Watermark, Chesapeake Plastic Surgery, Haven Barlow MD, Life on the Hill, Viking Systems, Graul’s Market, Live! Hotel & Casino, Covington | Alsina, The Hinckley Company, Annapolis Home Magazine, Severn Bank, Council Baradel Attorneys at Law, and Porsche of Annapolis!

The first Pacatini is poured at 6:00 p.m. and the party ends around 9:00 p.m. VIP tickets are available and all proceeds support Historic Annapolis. To learn more or to purchase a ticket, please visit www.PacaGirlfriends.com.

Pics from last year!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB