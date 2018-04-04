UPDATE: DNA confirms human remains discovered in Shady Side from same person

This is an update to two prior stories where human remains were discovered in South County.

On April 4, 2018, detectives were notified that a DNA analysis has been able to confirm the human remains discovered on October 18, 2017 and October 29, 2017 both contain the same DNA profile. Further examination of the remains is being completed to obtain as many physical descriptors as possible to assist with the identity of the individual as well as cause and manner of death

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

