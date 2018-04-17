UMB experts present Solutions to Confronting our Local Opioid Epidemic tomorrow– Homestead Gardens

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) presents a panel discussion “Solutions to Confronting Our Local Opioid Epidemic featuring top experts in medicine, pharmacy, and social work.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42,000 Americans lost their lives to opioid overdose in 2016, the last year for which data is available. Maryland has one of the highest rates of opioid overdose in the country, accounting for more than 2,000 of those fatalities. Even more worrisome is the rate at which opioid addiction is growing. CDC data shows an alarming increase in opioid overdose deaths in Maryland, from 1,087 in 2015 to 1,821 in 2016.

While increased awareness, the wider distribution of the anti-overdose drug naloxone, the implementation of Safe Stations, and other community-based strategies are saving lives, lasting change will likely require a comprehensive approach.

The panel will share some of the ways UMB is working to overcome pain and addiction, including:

The development of new, innovative drugs including UMB 425 that are specifically designed to provide pain relief with lower dosage and without creating physical dependency.

The work of the University of Maryland Center for Addiction Research, Education, and Service (CARES) to address the impact of addiction on individuals, families, and communities.

The Carey School of Law’s dedication to training future lawyers to impact public health policy to more effectively prevent, understand, and cure addiction.

Following presentations the panel will answer questions from the audience.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 18 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

WHERE: Homestead Gardens, 743 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035

WHO:

Jay A. Perman, MD, President, Univ. of Md., Baltimore

Richard P. Barth, PhD, MSW, Dean, Univ. of Md. School of Social Work

Natalie D. Eddington, PhD, FAAPS, FCP, Dean, Univ. of Md. School of Pharmacy

, Dean, Univ. of Md. School of Pharmacy Andrew Coop, PhD, Professor, Univ. of Md. School of Pharmacy

