Two teens arrested in Pasadena robbery at knifepoint

On April 22, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a citizen robbery in the 8500 block of Ft. Smallwood Road in Pasadena. The adult male victim stated that two males that he knew from the area approached him and pushed him to the ground. The suspects then produced a knife and demanded his book bag. The victim complied and the suspect’s fled from the area on foot.

Several officers responded to the area and located both suspects a short distance away. After a brief foot pursuit both suspects were taken into custody without incident. Both suspects were charged with robbery and robbery related offenses.

Suspects/arrested:

Philip Joseph Gardner | 18 | 2000 block Old Home Ave | Pasadena, MD

James Tyler Wood | 19 | 8500 block Beacon Point Rd | Pasadena, MD

Source : AACoPD

