Twist & Stout coming to Quiet Waters Park

Twist & Stout is about Maryland wines. Twist & Stout is about Maryland craft beers. Twist & Stout is about music. Twist & Stout is about arts. Twist & Stout is coming to Quiet Waters Park on September 29, 2018, so mark your calendar!

Residents have been clamoring for a festival in Quiet Waters park for years. But what’s a festival without some beer and wine? Well apparently Anne Arundel County resolved that issue and the game is on!

The 2018 premier festival, to be held on Saturday, September 29th, is expected to draw 4,500 attendees to the “crown jewel” of the county park system. This is the first festival of this scale and type for the park, and proceeds will benefit the Quiet Waters Park Nature Center Campaign, to promote environmental education, advocacy, and stewardship.

Twist & Stout, is a fine wine and craft beer festival that will feature live music from some of the region’s best bands, food trucks from around the state, and artists creating on site. The festival will be produced by Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association and the Brewers Association of Maryland, tickets will include unlimited tastings from some of the finest wineries and craft breweries in the state.

In addition to unlimited wine and beer samplings, festival goers will enjoy live bands performing in the park’s amphitheater, food trucks offering an assortment of gourmet cuisines, artisan vendors, plein air painting, ‘Paint and Sip’ classes, and other educational sessions.

While tickets are not yet on sale….

$75/VIP (limited availability):

includes commemorative 12oz tasting glass with sampling.

$30/General Admission-Advance:

includes commemorative 6oz festival glass with sampling.

$40/General Admission-Same Day:

includes commemorative 6oz festival glass with sampling.

$25/Designated Drivers/Under 21:

includes two complimentary bottled waters.

(Wines and beers will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle from vendors.)

