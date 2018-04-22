Three killed in overnight Severn fire
The deceased include two adult male residents and one female worker at the home operated by the Arundel Lodge. The deceased have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification and autopsy. Identities will be released once the victims are positively identified and notifications are made to families.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour by 45 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Fort Meade and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit remained on the scene overnight. It has been determined that there were working smoke alarms in the home. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. Investigators are requesting that anyone with video or pictures from the fire contact them at 410-222-TIPS.
AACoFD
