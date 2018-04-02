State Police identify body found along the Anne Arundel Prince George’s County border

Police have identified the body found in a wooded area on the border of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County and seek information as investigation continues.

The victim is identified as Kenneth Wayne Cowger, 47, of Curtis Bay, Maryland. Cowger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On March 18, 2018, police from the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to an area near the town of Queen Anne for the report of a deceased body, later identified as Cowger, lying in a wooded area near the Patuxent River. The 9-1-1 call was made by an individual walking through the wooded area, located on the border of Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted to lead the investigation. The cause of the death remains unclear at this time. Nothing has been ruled out at this time and all possibilities are being considered.

Anyone with information related to Kenneth Wayne Cowger or circumstances surrounding his death is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130 or [email protected] Callers may remain confidential.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

