“2018

Stabbing on Eastport’s President Street sends man to shock-trauma

| April 30, 2018
StabbingYesterday evening around 5pm, Annapolis Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 900 block of President Street in the Harbor House community of Eastport.

Police discovered a 37-year old male suffering from what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to transport the victim to shock-trauma in Baltimore.

In a Facebook posting, police said that they do not have a suspect in custody, yet there is no threat to the public.


Further, Annapolis Police ask that anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

«