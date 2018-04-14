St. Johns defeats Navy 3-2 in 36th Annual Annapolis Cup (PHOTOS)

Unlike last year, today was a spectacular day for croquet! Yes, it t was the 36th Annual Annapolis Cup match on the Great Lawn at St. Johns College!

As it was last year (for the first time), the college charged an admission fee and capped the attendance. But some things remained the same. The Johnnies prevailed with another win bringing their all time record to 29 wins in 36 matches since the Annapolis Cup inception. The fans came out in droves in their finest color to help celebrate this quirky Annapolis tradition.

Enjoy the colors!

Images this year courtesy of Noreen Frenaye ©2018

And somewhat more amusing was the Twittersphere!

The croquet game is today. I can tell because people are out here dressed like assholes lol — 12 & a possible (@honestyredacted) April 14, 2018

never have I felt stupider than getting dressed for croquet — Aidan (@aidan_rockne) April 14, 2018

They called it croquet, day drinking mandatory 🍾🍾🍾 @ Annapolis,… https://t.co/ZbXPOVWRCA — Jordan Lloyd (@jlloydus) April 14, 2018

As soon as croquet started charging money for tickets that was my last year — Jeremy Holthaus (@BigBird_Jerm) April 14, 2018

Croquet day in Annapolis is my least favorite thing. Here’s hoping I don’t run across any ladies pissing on a building today. — Samantha (@alohabtchs) April 14, 2018

We are about a half hour away from the start of the big croquet match in Annapolis! #croquet2018 pic.twitter.com/4RfmJ9KTfv — St. John's College (@stjohnscollege) April 14, 2018

Apparently it’s croquet day here in Annapolis. I am, so far, not a fan. It’s like Federal Hill x10 but the people are dressed nicer — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 14, 2018

Update: Croquet Day is awesome — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 14, 2018

Croquet: the only time when St. John's feels connected to the outside world. #annapoliscup… https://t.co/NgR4HgvxVB — Nobonita Chowdhury (@1102Daydreaming) April 14, 2018

Working brunch in DTA on croquet day has me fully ready to break someone’s neck — Alexis (@lexi__dominique) April 14, 2018

My best friend was married on croquet day and we paraded through the party like we were in New Orleans. Just pretend you are 21 again – everyone is too drunk to care — Ashley V (@ashseestheworld) April 14, 2018

It’s a beautiful day to be fucked up and not watch a single second of croquet — catie (@catiewhitesell) April 14, 2018

Swear to god next year I'm buying 50 croquet tickets and selling em for $100 each to high school girls — Travis Witt (@WITTness_Histry) April 14, 2018

Drunk croquet?

Where has this been all of my life? Shouldn't it have its own cable channel? — Phil Yanov (@philyanov) April 14, 2018

It’s a beautiful day for croquet! Go Navy, beat the Johnnies!! (Also #beatarmy for WLax!!) pic.twitter.com/aD4aqtb08n — Jill Sylvester (@jsyl08) April 14, 2018

