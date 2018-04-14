“Herrmann
“2018

St. Johns defeats Navy 3-2 in 36th Annual Annapolis Cup (PHOTOS)

| April 14, 2018
Unlike last year, today was a spectacular day for croquet! Yes, it t was the 36th Annual Annapolis Cup match on the Great Lawn at St. Johns College!

As it was last year (for the first time), the college charged an admission fee and capped the attendance. But some things remained the same. The Johnnies prevailed with another win bringing their all time record to 29 wins in 36 matches since the Annapolis Cup inception. The fans came out in droves in their finest color to help celebrate this quirky Annapolis tradition.

Enjoy the colors!

Images this year courtesy of Noreen Frenaye ©2018

And somewhat more amusing was the Twittersphere!

«