Severna Park seniors help MTR with Derby Day

Maryland Therapeutic Riding is having their annual fundraising event, Derby Day! MTR’s Derby Day houses both a live and silent auction, and open bar, a rider demonstration, a hat contest, a live showing of the Kentucky Derby, and so much more! This fundraiser helps to pay for 80% to 100% if every man, woman, and child participant at MTR, and is a great way to show your appreciation for the Kentucky Derby!

You can show your support for Maryland Therapeutic Riding by being a sponsor, a donor, or a guest for Derby Day. The event will take place at 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032 from 5p.m.-9p.m. Being a guest costs just $145 per person, and goes straight towards MTR’s amazing riding program! If you would like more information about Derby Day visit: http://www.horsesthatheal.org/mtrderbyday

Healing Horses is a Leadership III project run by Severna Park High School seniors Mika Naylor and Riley Rubiano. They are working with MTR on Derby Day to help make the event run smoothly and efficiently as volunteers. With both students understanding the hardships of affording and receiving therapy, they hope to help the MTR organization in any way possible.

If you would be interested in volunteering with Healing Horses on Derby Day, contact either Mika Naylor at 856-430-3800 or Riley Rubiano at 410-999-7708

Source : Mika Naylor and Riley Rubiano

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS