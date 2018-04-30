Severna Park High students provide lunches for The Light House

At The Light House, leadership students from Severna Park High School, Jenna Kasten and Haley Gosewisch, raised enough money to create one hundred bagged lunches for people facing local homelessness.

On April 11th , Jenna and Haley, along with five other leadership students spent their morning creating bagged lunches, delivering them to The Light House and helping out..

The Light House was started by local downtown Annapolis Churches to help the homeless after a soup kitchen was destroyed by a fire, about 25 years ago. Throughout the organization’s history, it has expanded its programs and services beyond just an emergency shelter. The Light House is a safe place dedicated to rebuilding damaged lives, ending the cycle of homelessness, and providing support for individuals who are working toward becoming employed and self-sufficient in Anne Arundel County.

The Leadership Institute at Severna Park High School cultivates students to develop strong leadership skills and make excellence a decision. The course extends over 3 years where students grow their skills, execute a group service project, and then demonstrates their achievements with an individual capstone project. The leadership student learns how to make a positive impact on their community.

