Severn man arrested for rape and production of child pornography filmed with hidden camera

A Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation resulted in the arrest last night of a suspect who is charged with multiple crimes ranging from the repeated rapes of a victim that began when she was a juvenile to the production and possession of child pornography.

The accused is identified as Glenn D. Ranger, 55, of Severn, Md., who within the past month began living at a residence in Dundalk, Md. He is charged with three counts each of second degree rape, second degree sex offense, third degree sex offense, and fourth degree sex offense. He is also charged with one count each of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor with a continuing course of conduct, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Additional charges are pending.

Ranger was arrested last night near the residence where he has been staying in Dundalk. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and taken before a court commissioner for a bond hearing. He was held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This investigation began in late March 2018, when a Maryland state trooper assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by an officer from the Easton Police Department. A citizen who had purchased a storage locker during an auction in Anne Arundel County had discovered what he believed to be child pornography in the contents of the locker.

The State Police investigator obtained a search warrant for the contents of the locker. Recovered were thousands of photographs of child pornography and numerous electronic devices that included hard drives, DVDs and VHS tapes.

Photos of a nude female were also recovered. This same female was seen on VHS tapes being sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as the accused. Investigators believe these assaults began when the victim was about 16 and continued for six to eight years. The tapes also show a male victim, about six to eight years old, being sexually assaulted by the accused. Investigators believe the accused filmed these assaults with a camera hidden in the bedroom of an Anne Arundel County home where he previously lived.

State Police investigators identified the person who had rented the storage locker as the accused. Further investigation led to the location where he was currently residing in Baltimore County.

Investigators have identified and contacted the female victim, who is now an adult. They are working to identify and contact other victims. Anyone who has information about Ranger or who may have been a victim, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4780.

Assistance in this investigation was provided by members of the Easton Police Department, Maryland State Police, Anne Arundel County Police, Baltimore County Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maryland Department of Parole and Probation.

The investigation is continuing.

Source : MSP

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB