Second City coming back to Maryland Hall

The Second City comedy troupe comes to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, May 11 at 7:30 pm with a show called Look Both Ways Before Talking. Tickets are $32|$27 for Maryland Hall members and are available at www.marylandhall.org or 410-280-5640. (The show is recommended for ages 17 and up.)

Tired of looking over your shoulder before telling a funny story that might upset grandpa? Or are you still rebounding from that joke he told at your wedding? Why stress!? Let The Second City take all the risk while you sit back and laugh at their latest sketch comedy and improv revue, Look Both Ways Before Talking. They’ll put their signature spin on the things you wish you could bring up in mixed company–just be careful who you share them with when you head back to the office!

Second City revues feature a mix of semi-improvised and scripted scenes with new material developed during unscripted improv sessions, where scenes are created based on audience suggestions. Since its debut in 1959, the Second City has been a starting point for comedians and award-winning actors such as Bill Murray, John Candy, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, and Cecily Strong among many others. Edgy, thought-provoking and always spectacularly funny,​ The Second City is celebrating nearly six decades of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest.

Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Additional support comes from sponsors including: Interstate Moving, Comcast, Severn Savings Bank, RPH Architecture, Manis Canning & Associates, Annapolis Hyundai, BB&T, Black Turtle Services, Gormley Jarashow Bowman, Council Baradel, Mullen Sonberg Wimbish and Stone, Kure Pain Management, M&T Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Sandy Spring Bank, Ziger/Snead, Towne Transport, The Meltzer Group, Graul’s Market, Whiting Turner, Homestead Gardens, Portside Framers, Double Tree Annapolis, Drum Loyka and Associates, LLC, BGE, and Westport Big & Tall.

Dedicated to “art for all,” Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is the community’s arts center, providing lifelong opportunities in the arts for all ages. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students.

Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis. Gallery Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm. For more information, call 410-263-5544/410-2805640 or go to www.marylandhall.org.

