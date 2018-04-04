Season Finale for Live Arts Maryland this Saturday

No one appreciates a great live music experience more than Live Arts Maryland Music Director J. Ernest Green. One of the area’s most visible and enthusiastic cheerleaders for music of all kinds, if he hears something he loves, he wants everyone to share the experience with him. Happily for area music lovers, the Annapolis Chorale’s season finale is all about that kind of music.

On Saturday, April 7, at 8 p.m. at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Mr. Green will conduct the Chorale’s 160 voices and the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra in a program called “Peace & Joy,” which commemorates the United States’ entry into World War I. Focusing on the themes of hope and peace, the concert features the Chorale, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, guest pianist Joseph Satava and soloists Lindsay Espinosa and Jessica Satava, sopranos, mezzo soprano Melanie Regan, tenor Joseph Regan and baritone Bennett Umhau, all conducted by J. Ernest Green.

Because the response to the Chorale’s earlier programs featuring the music of modern composers, this special performance includes Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living,” a piece of amazing beauty and power. The Chorale, Mr. Satava and the soloists will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy in C minor, opus 80. Tenor Joseph Regan will be featured in Gerald Finzi’s “Farewell to Arms.” Says Mr. Green, “I selected these pieces because they each tell a different musical story about conflict, war and the hope of peace. While not narrative, or descriptive in terms of trying to paint the picture of the sacrifice of World War I they convey some of the human feelings that surround this moment in time.”

Adult tickets for this one-night-only performance are $45 and are available at the Maryland Hall Box Office by calling 410-280-5640 or online at www.liveartsmaryland.org. The free Student Rush ticket program is active for this concert. Students may visit the box office a half-hour before curtain to receive a free ticket. Students over 18 must present a valid ID.

Live Arts Maryland is one of the region’s most active non-profit arts organizations whose mission is to strengthen community life by presenting high-quality music and providing music education for all ages. Live Arts Maryland’s performing ensembles include the Annapolis Chorale and Chamber Chorus, the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and the women’s ensemble, Cantori. The organization also presents the free St. Anne’s Thursday music series. It is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB