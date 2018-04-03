Schuh to put $3.8M into turf at Bell Branch Park

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced a $3.8 million turf field upgrade project at Bell Branch Park in the Crofton/Gambrills area.

“The new turf fields at Bell Branch will ensure an exceptional recreational experience for our residents,” said Schuh. “Families in Crofton and Gambrills will have the opportunity to play sports for a longer period of time on a better, safer material.”

The project consists of amenity upgrades and the installation of two synthetic turf fields to address field shortages in the West County area. The artificial turf fields will replace the grass surface fields and will extend the playing season and reduce down time due to waterlogged playing surfaces or lack of grass. Site amenities include improved field lighting, bleachers, scoreboards, pathways, and goals.

Bell Branch Park off Davidsonville Road is home to three baseball fields, five multipurpose fields, a concession stand, dog park, paved trail, pavilion, and picnic areas.

This project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Crofton to Annapolis.

