Schuh proposes $3 million in tax relief

In his continuing effort to make Anne Arundel County more affordable for residents, County Executive Steve Schuh today announced that his FY2019 budget proposal will include $3 million in property tax relief.

“We are committed to making our County an affordable place to live for our citizens,” said Schuh. “This tax relief proposal will ensure homeowners will not feel the sting rising property values as our economy continues to gain strength.”

Under the proposal, Anne Arundel County citizens would see their property taxes reduced by $1.5 million. Homeowners would see their property tax rate lowered to $0.902, which is $0.002 under the $0.904 projected property tax cap. Public safety employees who live in the County would be able to obtain a $2,500 credit on their property taxes in addition to the proposed property tax rate cut. If enacted, the property tax cut would be the first below the tax cap in more than a decade.

Over the past three years, the Schuh Administration has enacted more than $67 million in tax and fee relief including the largest tax cut in County history and the largest fee cut in County history. For four straight years, the County Executive has proposed reducing taxes and fees.

The County Executive will formally include the funding proposal in his FY 2019 budget on May 1st. The proposal is subject to County Council approval.

