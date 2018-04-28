Schuh announces two new routes to expand public transportation in county

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced two new transportation options to connect citizens to jobs.

“As our population grows, so too does our need for transportation options to get our residents to work,” said Schuh. “These new and improved bus routes will be instrumental in job creation, economic development, and reducing congestion.”

Arundel Mills Jobs Connector

The purpose of the $659,000 Arundel Mills Jobs Shuttle Pilot, funded by a grant from the Anne Arundel County Local Development Council, is to provide a shuttle service connecting job seekers to BWI Marshall Airport, Live! Casino and Arundel Mills Mall, and MARC and Light rail transit stations, to effectively access employment at Maryland Live! Casino, Arundel Mills, BWI Marshall Airport, and adjacent businesses.

It will operate weekdays and Saturdays, and Sundays and holidays. The hours are consistent with times when there is connectivity to MARC train and MTA Light Rail service.

South County Connector

The proposed route would service a number of areas in South County currently lacking transportation options including: Galesville, Shadyside, Churchton, Deale, Tracy’s Landing, Wayson’s Corner, Lothian and Harwood.

Several communities in South County will now be able to connect to City of Annapolis, and employees hoping to connect to employment locations in South County will benefit greatly from this service, providing them with much needed connection with both services and employment located in the northern portion of the county, as well as within South County. The cost of the service is will be $338,000. It will operate weekdays providing trips in the morning, midday and in the evening.

In July 2017, Anne Arundel County added its first Office of Transportation, since that time a Transportation Commission has been formed, two major transportation studies Transit Development Plan and the Functional Transportation Master Plan are underway and this past January, MEGABUS added Anne Arundel County as a destination to and from New York.

It is safe to say our mobility management and outside of the box thinking with these service types are providing the pivot for Anne Arundel County,”said Transportation Officer Ramond Robinson. “We have been busy but the County Executive Schuh established the vision we hit the ground running. We are starting in a great spot that will solidify for Anne Arundel County is indeed a the best place to Live, Work and Start a Business in Maryland.”

