Save the date! May 9th. Burritos for Beds Breakfast

Support for addiction recovery efforts in Anne Arundel County will go twice as far this year at the Burritos for Beds Breakfast for Samaritan House on May 9. A generous pledge from the Merrill Family Foundation will double donations up to $150,000 as Samaritan House readies to break ground on the final phase of their Campus of Recovery expansion.

Wednesday, May 9, from 7-10 am, the public is invited to the 5th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast fundraiser at Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis). Guests will enjoy a delicious complimentary breakfast, have an opportunity to learn more about the mission of the Samaritan House and make a donation to support the Campus of Recovery via computers set up on site, or through check/cash donations.

The Campus of Recovery plan was launched to provide expanded and continuing care to men recovering from addiction. As part of this plan, Samaritan House has built a pavilion, renovated the current 16-bed residence, built a new kitchen to serve the expansion, and installed a new paved 2-lane driveway and parking lot. With donations from Burritos for Beds, construction of a second residential and clinical offices building is slated to begin this spring, doubling the number of clients who can be served.

Since 1971, Samaritan House, a state-certified residential recovery facility, has worked with men who have gone through medical-detoxification and need additional help to re-integrate into the community, free from the use of alcohol or drugs.

Samaritan House programs include case management, addiction counseling, relapse prevention, peer group support and life skills training administered by professional counselors. Clients are required to obtain employment and typically live at the house from 3 months to 1 year.

For more information, see www.samaritanhouseannapolis.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB