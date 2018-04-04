“Herrmann
“2018

Have you purchased your Denim & Diamonds tickets yet?

| April 4, 2018
Rams Head

Please Save the Date for the 2018 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 28, 2018. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme. The event attire, it is up to you.  Throw on your favorite jeans or your best cocktail dress; everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds. From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2018 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Tickets and more information available here!

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»