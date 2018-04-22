Ronnie Spector and Jarekus Singleton up next at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Jimmie’s Chicken Shack 25th Anniversary Show
Friday, June 8
9pm | $30
Jarekus Singleton
Saturday, June 16
8:30pm | $21.50
James Hunter Six
Wednesday, July 18
8pm | $29.50
The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
Saturday, July 21
8:30pm | $28.50
The Hillbenders
Friday, July 27
8pm | $22.50
Amanda Shires
Wednesday, August 1
8pm | $32.50
Candy Dulfer
Wednesday, October 17
8pm | $49.50
Wynonna & The Big Noise: Roots & Revival Tour
Thursday, October 25
8pm | $79.50
Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes
Thursday, November 8
8pm | $65
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3 w. Brian Gaffney
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
05/01 Billy Squier & GE Smith
05/02 Madeleine Peyroux
05/03 Ryan Montbleau Band with special guest Driftwood
05/04 Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour
05/05 Cowboy Junkies
05/06 Pavlo in Concert
05/07 Patty Smyth & Scandal
05/09 Kat Edmonson w. Matt Munisteri
05/10 Ruthie & The Wranglers w. Cadillac Mule
05/11 Bernie Marsden Formerly of Whitesnake w. Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott & Carl Filipiak
05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee
05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
05/15 The Australian Bee Gees
05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics
05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall
05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda
05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee
05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)
05/21 Indigenous
05/22 Naturally 7
05/23 Will Downing
05/24 Raul Malo w. Monica Rizzio
05/25 Sondre Lerche
05/26 The Capitol Steps
05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean
05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
