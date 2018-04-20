Rifaela’s go-ahead triple in the 7th lifts Baysox to 5-3 win

Ademar Rifaela delivered a go-ahead two-run triple with two outs in the seventh and the Bowie Baysox (8-6) won their second straight with a 5-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks (7-7) on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

In the afore-mentioned seventh, Austin Hays and Aderlin Rodriguez each drew a two-out walk before Rifaela cleared the bases with a two-run triple to give the Baysox a 4-2 lead. Rifaela later scored on Martin Cervenka’s RBI single to stretch the lead to 5-2.

All three runs in the frame were charged to Akron LHP David Speer (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, K) who was dealt the loss and falls to 0-1 on the year.

LHP Luis Ysla (2.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) got the win for the Baysox to improve to 2-0. LHP Luis Gonzalez (1.1 IP, BB) got the final four outs to notch his second save.

Sicnarf Loopstok’s solo shot in the top half of the fourth off of RHP Matthew Grimes (2.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, K) opened up a 1-0 lead for Akron.

In the top of the fifth, Willi Castro led off with a single, advanced to second on a single, took third on a groundout and scored on Loopstok’s sac fly to stretch the lead for the RubberDucks to 2-0.

Bowie tied the game with a pair of runs in the home half of the frame via RBI singles from Rodriguez and Mike Yastrzemski.

Akron starter Sean Brady (n/d) gave up two runs on four hits while walking four and fanning six in five innings of work.

Baysox starter Hunter Harvey (n/d) surrendered two hits to go along with two walks and a strikeout in 2.1 IP.

Cervenka (2-4, RBI) and Rifaela (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R) both had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series continues on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Michael Kelly (0-1, 4.82) heads to the mound for the Baysox against Akron RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (1-0, 0.82).

