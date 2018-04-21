Quacks for Backpacks returns on May 20th

Quacks for Backpacks Duck Races and Family Carnival Set for May 20 To Raise Funds for Bountiful Backpacks

The sixth annual Quacks for Backpacks Duck Races and Family Carnival will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Homestead Gardens festival grounds in Davidsonville from 11am to 4pm. The Bountiful Backpacks program that furnishes needy children with weekend food. The family carnival at the event will include carnival games, face painting, rubber duck decoration contest, music, magic food and refreshments. Admission to the events are free. The rain date for the event is Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the same time and place.

Any family or individual may sponsor a duck or ducks in the races for $10 donation at this webpage:

http://www.southcountyrotary.org/quacksforbackpacks.php . Prizes will be awarded to the top ducks racing on a special water course built by Homestead Gardens. Business and donor sponsorships are now being sought to raise funds and publicize the event. Further information on sponsorships is located at this link: http://www.southcountyrotary.org/2018%20Sponsor%20Cover%20Letter%20&%20forms.pdf

Proceeds will benefit the eight year old Bountiful Backpack program, that provides nourishing weekend food supplies to up to 150 needy elementary school children in South Anne Arundel County, during the school year. The food program and duck race event are sponsored by the public, sponsors and the Rotary Club of South Anne Arundel County.

Unfortunately, hunger is a reality for many children on the weekends here in Anne Arundel County. Although many are fed nutritious meals at school during the week, the weekends at home are often much different. In an effort to sustain these students over the weekend, the Rotary Club, as part of its hunger initiatives, launched the Bountiful Backpack Program. By sending home the non-perishable ingredients for nutritious meals via backpacks, tries to assure that these children will not go hungry over the weekend. (About 750 pounds of food supplies loaded for delivery each of the 38 weeks of the school year.) Rotary Club members, and friends meet on Thursday mornings at the food pantry in a church to fill the backpacks with food that Rotary has purchased or received as donations. The recipients receive their food as they leave school for the weekend.

