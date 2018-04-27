Protecting our elections, a discussion at AACC

The League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County will be hosting a public forum and panel discussion on PROTECTING OUR ELECTIONS: Security of the Systems, Integrity of the Results.

Come hear featured panelists Joseph Torre, Anne Arundel County Election Director, Nikki Charlson, Deputy Administrator, State Board of Elections and John Willis, Professor, University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs.

Can we trust the systems on which our representative government relies? Hear the panelists discuss. Ask questions. Get answers.

Event: Protecting Our Elections Public Forum

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2018

Time: 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Location: Anne Arundel Community College, CALT Bldg, Room 107

FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB