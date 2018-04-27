“Herrmann
“2018

Protecting our elections, a discussion at AACC

| April 27, 2018
The League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County will be hosting a public forum and panel discussion on PROTECTING OUR ELECTIONS: Security of the Systems, Integrity of the Results.

Come hear featured panelists Joseph Torre, Anne Arundel County Election Director, Nikki Charlson, Deputy Administrator, State Board of Elections and John Willis, Professor, University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs.

Can we trust the systems on which our representative government relies?  Hear the panelists discuss.  Ask questions. Get answers.

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2018 

Time: 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Location: Anne Arundel Community College, CALT Bldg, Room 107

FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

