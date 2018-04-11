Prince George’s County Police officer arrested on domestic assault charges after leaving country

On April 5, 2018, officers responded to the Western District station to meet with an adult female victim of a domestic assault. The victim alleged that on April 4, 2018, she was assaulted by her live in boyfriend at their residence located in Odenton. The victim identified the suspect as Steven Pascal and advised that he is employed as a police officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department. She also advised that Pascal was out of the country.

Officers applied for and received an arrest warrant charging Pascal with assault and reckless endangerment. On April 11, 2018, the Anne Arundel County Police Department received confirmation that Pascal was arrested on April 8, 2018 by Miami-Dade Police Department upon re-entering the country. Pascal is currently in custody in Florida where he is being detained pending extradition back to Maryland.

Steven Tyler Pascal | 26 | Odenton, MD



