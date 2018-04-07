Postal worker in shock trauma after single vehicle accident

A USPS carrier is in the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after crashing her vehicle into a tree along White Plains Road near Millvale Road in Arnold.

Anne Arundel County Fire crews were dispatched about 230pm this afternoon and extrication took about 30 minutes. After she was freed from the wreck, she was flown to Baltimore with life threatening injuries.

There were no further details released about the accident or the victim.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB