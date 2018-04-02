“Herrmann
Police investigating Glen Burnie shooting, asking for public’s help.

On April 2, 2018 at approximately 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road, Glen Burnie, for the report of a shooting. A 22-year-old male from Baltimore suffered a gunshot wound and was driven to a local hospital by a friend. The victim is currently being treated at a local trauma center  with serious but not life-threatening condition.

Any person with any information is encouraged to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-8610. There is no suspect information is available at this time.

