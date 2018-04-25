Pigs & Pearls BBQ and Oyster Roast coming up this Saturday at Pirate’s Cove

Pirates Cove Restaurant will host the third annual Pigs & Pearls BBQ and Oyster Roast to benefit the West/Rhode Riverkeeper on Saturday, April 28th, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event, featuring live music and sea shanties by the Eastport Oyster Boys, will mark the official opening of the season at the Pirates Cove Dock Bar, 4817 Riverside Drive in Galesville.

The event menu includes freshly shucked and roasted oysters, plus pulled pork barbecue featuring two sauces from Pirates Cove Chef Steve Hardison, along with barbecue-baked beans, mac and cheese, and homemade corn bread. Activities include a live oyster cleaning demo by the Riverkeeper, Jeff Holland, and fun facts about the Chesapeake Bay and restoration.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. For kids ages 5 to 12 tickets are $10. Kids ages 4 and younger will be admitted free. Admission includes 20 tickets that can be redeemed for your choice of freshly shucked oysters, barbecue platter or regional craft beer. Admission also includes a contribution to the West/Rhode Riverkeeper.

Pigs & Pearls is the “season opener” for the Dock Bar at Pirates Cove. The outdoor venue will also be open April 29, then weekends Friday to Sunday through May. Summer hours will commence in June with the Dock Bar open Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the season. Live music will be featured on the weekends.

Pigs & Pearls tickets are available at Pirates Cove Restaurant or online at http://www.piratescovemd.com/gift-certificates.

Proceeds will help the West/Rhode Riverkeeper to preserve and protect the West and Rhode rivers. For more information, visitwww.westrhoderiverkeeper.org.

For additional information about Pirates Cove, call the restaurant at 410-867-2300.

