Overnight Glen Burnie house fire sends one to local hospital

A fire early Thursday morning severely damaged a home in Glen Burnie and sent one occupant to the hospital.

Just before 2:30 a.m. multiple 9-1-1 calls were received reporting a dwelling on fire in the 200 block of Margate Drive. Firefighters arrived to find one home heavily involved in fire and the exterior of a second home also burning. Forty firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

A 55-year-old female occupant of one of the apartments in the home was alerted to the fire by neighbors and escaped before firefighters arrived. Paramedics transported her to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and is presently undetermined.

Damages are estimated at $65,000 for the home where the fire started and $15,000 to the exposure home.

The occupant transported to the hospital will be displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross. There were no other injuries.

Source : AACoFD

