Out with the old, in with the new; Annapolis Library breaks ground

About 100 people attended the groundbreaking of the new Annapolis Library. This will be the county’s first new library in 14 years and the 32,500 square foot building will remain on the existing site. The $24 million project will feature a community living room, teen area, tech zone, large community meeting spaces, multiple collaborative meeting rooms and an expanded children’s area.

The new library is expected to reopen in late 2019 or early 2020. More than 2.4 million people visited county public libraries last year.

At today’s groundbreaking, Skip Auld, the Library CEO thanked the Board for their support as well as County Executive Steve Schuh, Speaker of the House of Delegates Mike Busch, County Councilman Chris Trumbauer, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley for their support. Each was given a special gold engraved library card.

Schuh, Busch, Trumbauer and Buckley each spoke about the project and how it will be a cohesive part of the fabric of the community of Annapolis.



After the speeches, it was off to the shovels and the official groundbreaking! While the old library is closed, the City is not without a library. They have arranged for temporary space in the Monarch Academy off Gibraltar Avenue and also will be opening up a Discovery Branch at the Annapolis Mall just opposite UnderArmour.

To learn more about what today’s library has to offer, please take a listen to this recent conversation Skip Auld had on The Maryland Crabs Podcast!

