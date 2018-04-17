OMG The Box Tops coming to Ram’s Head On Stage…My Baby Wrote Me A Letter!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Ruthie & The Wranglers
- Cadillac Mule
Thursday, May 10
8pm | $20
The Nighthawks
- Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
Sunday, May 13
8pm | $23.50
The Box Tops
Sunday, June 10
8pm | $45
Andy McKee
Saturday, June 23
1pm | $22.50
*All Ages Matinee
Asleep At The Wheel
Sunday, June 26
8pm | $39.50
Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana
Saturday, June 30
1pm | $18
*All Ages Matinee
Katie Herzig
Friday, July 13
8pm | $21.50
Justin Hayward
- Mike Dawes
Monday, August 20
8pm | $85
Jean-Luc Ponty (2nd Night Added)
Wednesday, August 22
8pm | $59.50
Rockapella
Wednesday, October 3
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones
04/18 Janiva Magness
04/19 Average White Band
04/20 Los Lobos
04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee
04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler w. Katrina Wolverton
04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee
04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley
04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll
04/24 We Banjo 3
04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson
04/26 Iron Butterfly
04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience
04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall
04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee
04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari
04/29 Judy Collins
05/01 Billy Squier & GE Smith
05/02 Madeleine Peyroux
05/03 Ryan Montbleau Band with special guest Driftwood
05/04 Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour
05/05 Cowboy Junkies
05/06 Pavlo in Concert
05/07 Patty Smyth & Scandal
05/09 Kat Edmonson w. Matt Munisteri
05/10 Ruthie & The Wranglers w. Cadillac Mule
05/11 Bernie Marsden Formerly of Whitesnake w. Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott & Carl Filipiak
05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee
05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
05/15 The Australian Bee Gees
05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics
05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt
05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall
05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda
05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee
05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor
05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)
05/21 Indigenous
05/22 Naturally 7
05/23 Will Downing
05/24 Raul Malo
05/25 Sondre Lerche
05/26 The Capitol Steps
05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean
05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy
05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB