“2018

OMG The Box Tops coming to Ram’s Head On Stage…My Baby Wrote Me A Letter!

| April 17, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Ruthie & The Wranglers

  1. Cadillac Mule

Thursday, May 10

8pm | $20

 

The Nighthawks

  1. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors

Sunday, May 13

8pm | $23.50

 

The Box Tops

Sunday, June 10

8pm | $45

 

Andy McKee

Saturday, June 23

1pm | $22.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Asleep At The Wheel

Sunday, June 26

8pm | $39.50

 

Nirvanna: A Tribute to Nirvana

Saturday, June 30

1pm | $18

*All Ages Matinee

 

Katie Herzig

Friday, July 13

8pm | $21.50

 

Justin Hayward

  1. Mike Dawes

Monday, August 20

8pm | $85

 

Jean-Luc Ponty (2nd Night Added)

Wednesday, August 22

8pm | $59.50

 

Rockapella

Wednesday, October 3

8pm | $45

 

04/17 Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea w. Fortunate Ones

04/18 Janiva Magness

04/19 Average White Band

04/20 Los Lobos

04/21 Hayley Orrantia w. Brennley Brown *All Ages Matinee

04/21 John Popper of Blues Traveler w. Katrina Wolverton

04/22 Hawktail: F/K/A/ Hass, Kowert & Tice *All Ages Matinee

04/22 Delta Rae w. Liz Longley

04/23 Todd Snider w. Rory Carroll

04/24 We Banjo 3

04/25 Lindi Ortega w. Hugh Masterson

04/26 Iron Butterfly

04/27 KICK: The INXS Experience

04/27 Rams Head Presents Brian Culbertson at Maryland Hall

04/28 Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute *All Ages Matinee

04/28 JOSEPH w. Becca Mancari

04/29 Judy Collins

05/01 Billy Squier & GE Smith

05/02 Madeleine Peyroux

05/03 Ryan Montbleau Band with special guest Driftwood

05/04 Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour

05/05 Cowboy Junkies

05/06 Pavlo in Concert

05/07 Patty Smyth & Scandal

05/09 Kat Edmonson w. Matt Munisteri

05/10 Ruthie & The Wranglers w. Cadillac Mule

05/11 Bernie Marsden Formerly of Whitesnake w. Only Road Band feat. Eric Scott & Carl Filipiak

05/13 Shenandoah Run & Ocean Orchestra: The Americana Celtic Concert *All Ages Matinee

05/13 The Nighthawks w. Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors

05/15 The Australian Bee Gees

05/16 Scott Kirby & The Massacoustics

05/17 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

05/18 Rams Head Presents Michael McDonald at Maryland Hall

05/18 The Sirens of Spring Tour feat. Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, Mama’s Black Sheep, Sweet Leda

05/19 BoDeans w. Trapper Schoepp Duo *All Ages Matinee

05/19 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/20 Bodeans (21+ show)

05/21 Indigenous

05/22 Naturally 7

05/23 Will Downing

05/24 Raul Malo

05/25 Sondre Lerche

05/26 The Capitol Steps

05/29 Taj Mahal Trio w. Jamie McLean

05/30 Big Bad VooDoo Daddy

05/31 Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

