New owner for Weems Creek Nursery School

There’s a new owner at Weems Creek Nursery School

Weems Creek Nursery School was founded in September 1972 as a private, non-sectarian nursery school and kindergarten by long-time Annapolis residents, Missy and Rod Tate. When Mrs. Tate passed away in 2005, she left the school to her daughter, Maggie Tate Riith. Mrs. Riith is proud to pass on Weems Creek School, and her mother’s legacy, to new owner, Mary Ostrowski.

Weems Creek’s mission is to provide an enriching group experience for children entrusted to us, promoting their social, emotional, physical, and academic growth. We strive to provide a setting that recognizes each child’s uniqueness and inherent curiosity, as well as encourages a love of learning.

The State of Maryland Dept. of Education grants accreditation for the school, with licensing through the Office of Child Care. The Pre-K programs use many hands-on experiences/activities for learning through play as well as a vast array of educational materials to develop social skills and self-confidence and in preparation of Kindergarten.

Each summer we offer a 4-week Summer Camp to children ages 3-6, running this year from May 29-June 22. Two exciting additions in the upcoming school year include inviting 2 1/4 year olds to our Young 3s program, thus making it a 2/3 class. Further, we are introducing an afternoon STEAM program 3 days a week for 4-5 year olds (STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics). While these programs are new, we feel they fit well with the original values of the school which we seek to maintain.

Ostrowski said, “I am delighted to be joining a dynamic group of educators who are passionate about education. In fact, it’s clear to see they have FUN coming to work each day. I love that … their enthusiasm, they love, and their creativity.”

Ostrowski is an educator and has been a teacher and school administrator for 15+ years in public and private school in the US and abroad. She worked as an elementary and high school teacher, an administrator, and most recently as the Head of School for a private school serving grades PK3 – 12 in the Republic of Panama. Ostrowski explained, “My love in education is guiding children and their parents and teachers in nurturing the “soft” skills of learning — that is, life skills such as organization and time-management, conflict-resolution, analyzing right vs wrong, questioning why, and problem-solving to name a few. I feel strongly that it’s these types of skills that are the foundation upon which all academic learning builds. The stronger children are in these life skills, the more organized, confident and resilient they are to manage the ups and downs that come with academic learning.”

“Those strategies are ones that I hope to add to the already rich social-emotional and educational teaching happening at Weems Creek. ”

