MVA takes another step to make it easier for customers

As part of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) continued commitment to provide premier service to all Marylanders, the agency announced a new project called Customer Connect to modernize all information technology (IT) systems it uses to deliver services to customers. The Maryland Board of Public Works just approved the five-year project.

“Customer Connect will allow us to expand on the efficiencies we have already realized at MDOT MVA by using technology to further streamline processes and fulfill our mission to connect customers to life’s opportunities,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

Customer Connect will also consolidate all existing IT systems at MDOT MVA into a single solution for driver licensing, business licensing and title and registration services. The project will be deployed in phases, allowing customers to experience the benefits as soon as they are available. Some of these benefits include:

• MDOT MVA will be able to provide more services through online transactions and reduce the use of paper forms and the need to visit a branch office.

• At full deployment, customers will be able to process all transactions at any station within a branch.

• Customer Connect will continue to ensure the highest level of security for MDOT MVA transactions and reduce the potential for fraud.

The Customer Connect project will be completed by FAST Enterprises. FAST has successfully completed similar projects for state motor vehicle agencies in Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi, Utah, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, North Dakota, New Mexico, Tennessee and Washington.

During the five-year Customer Connect development period, customers will continue to receive uninterrupted access to motor vehicle services.

“We are proud of the steps taken over the last several years to enhance the service we deliver to all Maryland residents and we are looking forward to bringing even more improvements to the customer experience as soon as possible,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer.

