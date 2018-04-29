Murals springing up all over Annapolis

A new crop of Future History Now mural projects are springing up throughout Annapolis:

The Eastport Shell Mural in the MRE;

Who: Future History Now, in collaboration with featured local artist Charles Lawrance and kids from the local Box of Rain youth program.

What: a maritime-themed collaborative mural designed by Charles Lawrance.

Where: Eastport Shell, 335 6th St, Annapolis, MD 21403

Weird and Wonderful – ten painted panels mounted on the exterior of Maryland Hall;

Who: Future History Now, in collaboration with Laura Brino and Black Wall Street Annapolis, unite 40 youths from Jóvenes Artistas, Newtowne 20 and Woodside Gardens, Centro de Ayuda, Bates Middle PVA and Annapolis High PVA programs.

What: ten collaborative mural panels depicting vibrant flora and fauna to beautify the boarded up windows in the rear exterior of MHCA.

Where: Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

MLK Mural Project in Newtowne 20;

Who: Future History Now, in collaboration with members of Black Wall Street Annapolis and youth from the Newtowne 20 and Woodside Gardens communities.

What: a collaborative mural honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Where: Elizamae Robinson Community Center at Newtowne 20

The Pearl Bailey Mural Project at Whitmore Park. (To be painted on May 5th)

Who: Future History Now, guest artist George “Lassie” Belt, and youth from Stanton Community Center.

What: a public mural on the Whitmore Garage, depicting Pearl Bailey, an American actress and singer who once worked at the Dixie Hotel (no longer extant) of the Old Fourth Ward, which once existed in this neighborhood.

Where: Whitmore Park at Clay and Calvert Streets, Annapolis, MD

Future History Now is a non-profit organization committed to creating collaborative art projects with kids facing adversity in underserved communities.

FHN teaches problem-solving through the art-making process with guidance from teacher artists; implement art projects that promote increased use of public spaces; provide opportunities for community members to learn the importance of collaboration; unite communities through art projects that promote city pride.

