Muddy Creek Artists Guild announces spring pop-up show

The Muddy Creek Artists Guild (MCAG) is pleased to announce its 10th annual pop-up spring art show and sale featuring original works from local artists who live and work in Southern Anne Arundel County. The show is free to the public and will run for two consecutive weekends at the Main Street at South River Colony Shopping Center, in the 187-189 storefront (directly across from The All-American Steakhouse). There will be an opening reception Friday, April 20 from 5–7pm, featuring refreshments and live entertainment, as well as an opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists.

The show will feature artwork of our South County artists including original paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, textiles, glass and mixed media. The show is free to the public and everyone is welcome to browse the show and shop for unique artworks and gift items. This show features all new work by our artists and as such will be judged, with awards given at the Opening Reception on April 20th (show judge to be announced).

In addition to enjoying the artwork presented by Guild members, visitors during the show can also create their own works of art in our Studio Intrepid area on weekend afternoons, where our artists guide visitors, both young and young at heart, in creating artwork to take home with them. Artwork created by South County elementary school students will also grace the walls of the show, with a special reception for the student artists on Sunday, April 22 at 1pm.

For more information regarding the show or the Guild itself, visit www.muddycreekartistsguild.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Details:

Muddy Creek Artists Guild, 10th Annual Spring Art Show and Sale

Pop-Up Location: 187-189 Mitchells Chance Road

Main Street at South River Colony Shopping Center, Edgewater, Maryland 21037

Dates: April 20–22 and April 27–29, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, April 20, 5–7pm

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB