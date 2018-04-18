Millersville man arrested after pointing loaded gun at motorist in road rage incident

On April 15, 2018 at approximately 5:12 p.m., an adult female responded to Eastern District Police Station to report a road rage incident. The victim advised while she was driving on Route 100 & Oakwood Road, a driver of a black Dodge cut her off and pointed a gun at her. The victim was able to obtain the suspect’s license plate information before the vehicle exited onto northbound Route 2. Officers responded to the suspect’s address, however no one was home and no vehicle was located.

On April 16, 2018, detectives responded back out to the suspect’s residence and located the suspect vehicle parked near the residence. The suspect could not be located so detectives seized and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. As a result, detectives recovered a loaded .9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle. Detectives then applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On April 17, 2018, the suspect turned himself into officers at Eastern District Police Station. He was arrested and served his arrest warrant charging him with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, and handgun violations.

Suspect/arrested:

Timothy Patrick McGarrahan | 41 | 600 Block Brightwood Road | Millersville, MD

Source : AACoPD

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB