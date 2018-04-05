Michael Carroll Wilson sentenced to life in prison for murder of girlfriend

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Michael Carroll Wilson, 44, of Glen Burnie was sentenced by Judge Michael Wachs to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first degree murder of his girlfriend.

“Michael Wilson is a domestic menace who brutally attacked his girlfriend ,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I’m grateful to Judge Wachs for carefully reviewing the facts of this case, as well as the defendant’s extensive criminal history, and sending a clear, unmistakable message to domestic abusers by sentencing Mr. Wilson to life without parole .”

On May 7, 2016, at approximately 10:00 PM, Michael Wilson returned to his apartment and began pacing between the living room and bedroom where his girlfriend, Charlotta Barkley, remained. The two began arguing for several minutes. Barkley exited the bedroom and was visibly frightened. She instructed her daughter to get dressed so they could leave for the store.

Anne Arundel County Police to request assistance. Wilson followed the victims to their vehicle. When he heard sirens, he began chasing Barkley and eventually attacked her with a knife. As they walked out of the apartment, Barkley contactedto request assistance. Wilson followed the victims to their vehicle. When he heard sirens, he began chasing Barkley and eventually attacked her with a knife.

When Barkley’s daughter attempted to intervene, Wilson stabbed her in the hand, and continued stabbing Barkley in the back and upper body before fleeing the scene on foot.

Both victims got into their vehicle and drove to the hospital. Although she was immediately administered emergency treatment, Charlotta Barkley became unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at approximately 2:12 AM on May 8, 2016. Barkley’s daughter received medical attention for the injuries to her hand.

Wilson pleaded guilty to first degree murder of Charlotta Barkley and second degree assault of Barkley’s daughter on November 13, 2017. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first degree murder, and ten years in prison for second degree assault.

Judge Michael Wachs presided over the case. Deputy State’s Attorney Claude de Vastey-Jones and Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Setzer prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB