Mayor Buckley appoints attorney to head Office of Environmental Policy

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley today announces that he will nominate Jacqueline Sincore Guild as the new director of the Office of Environmental Policy. If approved by the members of the Annapolis City Council during its April 23rd council meeting, Guild would begin May 17th.

“Protecting and restoring our incredible natural resources assets is a top priority of our Administration,” said Mayor Buckley. “Jackie brings years of environmental law experience, combined with relationships with the nonprofit community, to the team. She will be leading our efforts to work with county, state and federal partners, as well as nonprofit advocacy and restoration organizations to find innovative solutions to our environmental challenges.”

For more than seven years, Ms. Guild has been the executive director of the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, Inc. (CLA), where she built a network of attorneys throughout the Bay watershed. The organization performed extensive client outreach resulting in more than 350 clients, including individuals, community groups, nonprofit organizations, cities and local governments. Their work resulted in more than 400 legal projects that helped further protect the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

Prior to her work at CLA, Ms. Guild worked as an attorney with several law firms, including: Mayer Brown & Pratt in New York, Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld in Washington, D.C., and Gordon & Polscer in Seattle. She also worked at Nancy Weller, LLC, a well-known collaborative law firm, as well as maintained her own private law practice. She previously served in regulatory affairs for the American Petroleum Institute and in the Office of General Counsel at the Chemical Manufacturers Association and is well versed in environmental regulatory issues at the state and federal levels.

“As an historic waterfront city, Annapolis faces environmental challenges that affect its vitality, culture, and economic prosperity,” said Ms. Guild. “I look forward to joining the Mayor’s team and engaging the City’s communities and non-profit organizations in the work that lies ahead to make Annapolis’ waterways and lands healthy, beautiful, and resilient.”

The director of the Office of Environmental Policy serves as a principal liaison with City departmental representatives, contractors, businesses, residents, community and environmental organizations, and governmental organizations at all levels. This position works with the Annapolis Environment Commission, the Annapolis Conservancy Board, and the City Council Environmental Matters Standing Committee.

The director is responsible for developing long and short-range budgets to further the environmental activities and programs with the City. The director of the Office of Environmental Policy also advises the Mayor and members of the City Council in establishing legislative policy affecting all aspects of municipal government related to environmental policy and protection and enhancement of the natural environment.

“Jackie has been instrumental to the growth and success of our organization; and we will miss her greatly. We understand, however, why she wants to take on this new challenge; and we look forward to working with her in her new position as we continue the effort to restore the Chesapeake to health,” said Russ Stevenson, president and chairman of CLA.

“We face incredible environmental challenges from climate change, poor water quality in our creeks, and rampant development. Jackie brings the background, skills, and approach we need to bring people together to tackle these challenges,” said Annapolis City Council Member Rob Savidge.

Ms. Guild serves on the Board of Directors of Annapolis Green, as well as the Advisory Board for the Center for Water Security & Cooperation.

Ms. Guild, of Harwood, Md., received her law degree from the University of Virginia after her graduation from James Madison University. She is a member of the Maryland Bar, as well as the U.S. District Court of Maryland, District of Columbia, New York, and Washington bars.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB