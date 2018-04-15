Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan to attend next opening of City Hall art exhibit

Mayor Gavin Buckley, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan, and the Art in Public Places Commission will unveil the latest art exhibit in City Hall on April 23 during an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. The gallery is located in the foyer of Annapolis City Hall’s 1st floor, 160 Duke of Gloucester Street and will run until May 31. The show entitled, “New Homeland” is from Korean-born, American artist Sunhee Kim Jung.

Ms. Jung was selected by the United States Department of State’s Art in Embassy Program for the third time in 2016. Her work has appeared in numerous embassies and galleries in Europe and Asia. She earned her Master’s in Fine Arts from American University in Washington, DC, following her undergraduate program at the Corcoran College of Art & Design.

Ms. Jung is an Instructor and lecturer with the Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold and a board member of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. She has held nine solo exhibitions and more than 70 selected group exhibitions.

For more information about the artist and to see images of her collection, visit http://www.sunheekimjung.com.

