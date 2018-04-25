Maryland Society of Portrait Painters exhibit on deck for Quiet Waters Park

Artwork by the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters will be exhibited at the Willow Gallery at Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, MD from May 23 – July 8, 2018. An opening reception will be held June 3 from 2 to 4pm. The gallery is open 9 to 4 weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 11 to 4 weekends. Artwork by the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters will be exhibited at the Willow Gallery at Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, MD from May 23 – July 8, 2018. An opening reception will be held June 3 from 2 to 4pm. The gallery is open 9 to 4 weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 11 to 4 weekends.

This all-member show will feature a wide array of subject matter that includes the human form in varying representations, including people and their pets. To demonstrate the broad range of our members artwork, this year’s exhibit will also include still life and landscapepaintings.

The Society encourages, supports and promotes the development of professional portraiture in Maryland and vicinity. Demonstrations and group gatherings, to learn and paint from live models, are among the activities that the Society provides to its members. Membership ranges from those interested in portraiture to professional portrait artists. To learn more about the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters, or to view members work, visit: www.mdspp.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB