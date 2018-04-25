“Herrmann
“2018

Maryland Society of Portrait Painters exhibit on deck for Quiet Waters Park

| April 25, 2018
Rams Head
Artwork by the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters will be exhibited at the Willow Gallery at Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, MD from May 23 – July 8, 2018.  An opening reception will be held June 3 from 2 to 4pm. The gallery is open 9 to 4 weekdays (closed Tuesdays) and 11 to 4 weekends.

This all-member show will feature a wide array of subject matter that includes the human form in varying representations, including people and their pets. To demonstrate the broad range of our members artwork, this year’s exhibit will also include still life and landscapepaintings.

The Society encourages, supports and promotes the development of professional portraiture in Maryland and vicinity. Demonstrations and group gatherings, to learn and paint from live models, are among the activities that the Society provides to its members. Membership ranges from those interested in portraiture to professional portrait artists. To learn more about the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters, or to view members work, visit: www.mdspp.com
Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«