Maryland Health Connection to host regional forums

Following last year’s successful enrollment period, Maryland Health Connection, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, is hosting regional forums to share ideas to strengthen its marketplace for 2019 enrollments and review upcoming state and federal actions. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange leadership will kick off a month-long tour on May 11, visiting communities across the state to engage with state and local leaders.

“Our state’s success in reaching and enrolling Marylanders has been recognized nationally,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “Now we want to be sure our partners in communities across the state are aware of where things stand today and what the future holds. These forums are an opportunity to open a dialogue on regional needs and fine tune our approach to best reach remaining uninsured Marylanders.”

The forums will take place in central Maryland, on the lower Eastern Shore, in the capital area and far western regions of the state. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange executives, in partnership with local consumer assistance organizations, will host elected officials and key state and local leaders. The 2019 open enrollment period will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2018.

Maryland Health Connection had a successful fifth open enrollment period, which ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 22, 2017. Nearly 154,000 Marylanders enrolled in qualified health plans for 2018. The state’s percentage of residents without health insurance is at a historic low of 6.1 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Prior to the Affordable Care Act of 2010, an estimated 745,000 residents lacked insurance. Since then, more than 400,000 Marylanders have gained coverage through MarylandHealthConnection.gov, about 290,000 through Medicaid expansion and about 121,000 through private insurance with financial help.

